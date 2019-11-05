Maybe this is the season the Winston-Salem State women get over the hump as a serious contender in the CIAA.
For the three seasons that Coach L’Tona Lamonte has been back at her alma mater the Rams have been on the fringes. With experience and five transfers on the roster Lamonte is hoping the right mix is in place.
“We have to start on the defensive end,” Lamonte said, “because that’s how you win this league or any league for that matter.”
The Rams were 15-13 last season and 11-7 in CIAA play as they finished second in the Southern Division.
The only major loss was center Brionna Pate, who graduated. She averaged 14.8 points a game and 6.2 rebounds a game and was a presence in the post.
The Rams will likely do more of their damage from the outside this season thanks to sophomore Amaya Tucker, who led the Rams at 16 points a game and was one of the top newcomers in the league last season. Tucker, a Reagan graduate, is hoping to avoid the sophomore slump but now that she’s been through the CIAA will be better equipped to handle the grind.
“With Amaya, there are no words to describe her,” Lamonte said. “We’ve talked about the sophomore slump and how to come out and not have that. You have to stay focused and last year she came out and nobody knew who she was but that won’t happen this season.”
One tweak to the Rams will be junior guard Teara Johnson, who played a lot of point guard her first two seasons. Lamonte says Johnson, who averaged 9.5 points a game, won’t have to worry about running the offense.
“We’ve kind of adjusted Teara’s position a little where she is more of a shooter instead of a point guard,” Lamonte said. “I think it will help because she’s doing so much (off the court) right now. Jahlia is running point for us now.”
Williams, a senior, gives opponents problems thanks to her speed up and down the court. She’s looking forward to her final season being not just a good season, but a great one.
“That’s my whole goal, and that’s why we came here, to win the CIAA,” Williams said. “I think the mindset change kind of came because us seniors only get this one last shot. So we had to change so it’s going to mean a lot to get it.”
The Rams played their final exhibition game on Tuesday night at Elon. On Sunday they lost 76-66 to N.C. Central in another exhibition game.
Starting for the Rams were Jahlia Williams, Dajha Williams, Taylor Daniels, Brandi Segars and Tucker against N.C. Central. Tucker led the way with 17 points.
Also playing a lot of minutes against the Eagles were Hailey Gipson, Aja Stevens, Melody Prichard, Johnson and Kyree Hall.
Daniels, a senior guard, worked all summer on her shooting, according to Lamonte.
“Jahlia came back with a different mindset and Taylor, who has not been a threat from the 3-point line, worked on her shooting,” Lamonte said. “When you have those players changing their mindset it’s only going to help.”
The Rams will open their season in West Virginia in a tournament playing Notre Dame of Ohio on Saturday. They will play West Virginia State on Sunday before making their home debut on Nov. 12 against Converse.
“We are going to have to be known as a hard working team,” Lamonte said. “You have to work hard for everything and we have to walk off the court where teams say ‘I don’t want to play them again’ and that’s the mentality we have to have.”
One of the differences that Lamonte says should make the Rams better is better depth, which creates competition in practice.
“The competition is there and I think last year some of the players didn’t feel that heat of someone can take your spot where that’s not the case this season,” Lamonte said. “We have brought in people that are competitive and three of the five came from Division I schools and they have practiced at a different level.”
Jahlia Williams is optimistic about the upcoming season.
“This team this year is pretty special,” Williams said. “The mix of returning players and the transfers we are tight. It’s a tight team.”
The Rams have never won a CIAA title in women’s basketball, but Lamonte says they are getting closer.
“We owe it to our fans and alums,” Williams said about winning the school’s first CIAA women’s title. “The history here is amazing and we want to do the unthinkable and win it.”
