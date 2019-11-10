wsss

Brandi Segars scored 26 points and had 17 rebounds to lead visiting Winston-Salem State’s women to an 89-78 win over West Virginia State on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams evened their record to 1-1, and will play their home opener on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. against Converse.

Helping Segars, a senior transfer from Loyola Chicago, to the win was Jahlia Williams who had 15 points and three assists with Melody Prichard adding 11 points. Amaya Tucker chipped in with 10 points and five assists.

Charity Shears scored 18 points for West Virginia State and her sister, Payton, added 15 points. Destiny Fields chipped in with 14 points and nine rebounds.

