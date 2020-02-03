Winston-Salem State won its seventh straight game as it made the long trip to Lincoln (Pa.) to earn an 80-67 victory in a designated nonconference game on Monday night.
Even though the game didn’t count in the CIAA standings, Coach Cleo Hill Jr. has one directive these days for his Rams.
“We are just trying to get better each time we play,” Hill said by phone from Pennsylvania after the game. “I like where we are headed but there’s still plenty of games left, so we can’t let up or think that we’ve won anything yet.”
After struggling on Saturday in a win over Livingstone, Rob Colon came back in a big way with 28 points to lead the Rams (13-8).
Hill said that Colon, who is eighth on the school’s all-time scoring list, was impressive. Colon was named the CIAA Player of the Week for helping the Rams win three times last week.
“He was just a real leader tonight and even though they started out in a box-in-one on him he didn’t get rattled,” Hill said. “They eventually went back to a zone, but I liked the way we moved the ball.”
The Rams lead 49-32 and they increased it to as much as 17 points before the Lions (7-17) cut the deficit to seven with about four minutes to play. The Lions lost their fourth in a row and lost to the Rams for the second time this season. The Rams won 84-70 at the Gaines Center in late November and that game counted in the CIAA standings.
The Rams will jump back into Southern Division play on Saturday with a 4 p.m. game at St. Aug’s in Raleigh.
“It doesn’t get any easier and we know it,” Hill said. “I was glad we took care of business on this long trip but we need to get some rest when we get home, have a couple of good practices, and then be ready to go to Raleigh.”
