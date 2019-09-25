Danyale Berry, a junior volleyball player at Winston-Salem State, didn’t rule out going to the moon one day.
After being exposed to NASA over the summer as an intern, Berry expanded her horizons even more and loved every minute of it.
“Just meeting all the different people there and the other students and how you can express your individuality,” she said, “and you think of NASA as being one thing but it’s really a relaxing place where you learn so much. As long as you get your work done and do your projects, it’s a great place so I made sure to do my work and stay on top of things.”
Berry spent three months this summer at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama learning from different areas, and she also had a poster project she worked on.
She researched and designed a poster that explains neuropathy wellness as it relates to the feet. It’s something she dug into to find out the effect of nerve damage to the feet.
“A lot of people are wondering how my project about neuropathy tie into astronauts because neuropathy affects everybody around the world,” Berry said. “It’s really the degeneration of your nerves in your hands and feet and I focused on the feet and how it affects the different ground force reactions on the feet.”
Berry, who has a 3.4 grade point average as an exercise science major, is an outside hitter for the Rams who is from Las Vegas.
She’s constantly trying to improve on the volleyball court (she was All-CIAA last season) and in the classroom.
“It’s about how somebody walks,” Berry said about her poster and her research. “You can also see how the feet can affect the rest of your body if you are putting more pressure on the feet if there is somebody who has a limp or something like that. Or like fallen arches causes back pain or hip pain.”
Berry transferred to WSSU after spending one season at Greensboro College. She wanted to play volleyball and go to school on the East Coast after having already experienced the West Coast.
“I told my mom (Nya) I didn’t want to apply to schools on the West Coast because I had my middle school and high school years out there,” Berry said. “And with volleyball and everything I had experienced with travel ball on that side of the Untied States I wanted to explore the East Coast and that’s how I found Greensboro College and then Winston-Salem State.”
She transferred to WSSU to join Kathy Bullock, who was then the coach of the Rams. Bullock has since left but this season under the direction of Chanel Davis, Berry is one of the Rams’ top players.
It was a fluke that Berry even found out about the NASA internship. It was during last year’s CIAA basketball tournament in Charlotte that she took a bus from WSSU to attend the tournament.
“I attended the CIAA Career Fair during the basketball tournament,” Berry said. “So I spent $5 to take a bus to the games in Charlotte and attend the fair. There was a booth from NASA there and they talked about the opportunities and I applied.”
After she applied she heard back in the spring that she was accepted. Instead of going back home to Las Vegas she spent the summer living with one of her teammates, Ytae Cobb, who lives in Huntsville.
“That was also a bonus so I got to hang out with Ytae a lot,” Berry said.
Because Berry took a lot of college level classes in high school she’s ahead of her pace to graduate, so she’s busy applying for other internships this spring.
“I’m applying to internships because I had a lot of duel credits that I earned in high school so I have a lot of time where I can take an internship this spring semester,” Berry said. “I’ve worked ahead so I can go and work and finish off my degree requirements next fall.”
Berry has a plan of possible going to graduate school after earning her undergraduate degree. While she loves what volleyball has done for her, the chance to further her education and explore her options for after college has even more excited.
“I’ve explored maybe playing overseas in volleyball but I feel like science moves and how fast it progresses I’d rather be a nerd and keep exploring that part of my life,” Berry said. “I want to continue on the track that I’m on.”
Her internship at NASA opened up a lot of doors for her.
“I looked into space exploration on the cardiovascular system,” Berry said. “I love research and that’s something that is really fun to do.”
She’s also taking some hard classes this fall at WSSU, but doesn’t mind the workload.
“One of my classes I’m looking into how space exploration affects the immune system,” Berry said. “And how it effects the central nervous system and I’m writing about that now. I’m doing a lot of research on that.”
When asked what was the best part of the internship it was the different people she met and what she learned from them.
“It also was about opening up to what I’m capable of,” Berry said about working for NASA. “And the hard work and the time I put into my poster. I’m proud I was able to deliver on what was assigned.”
