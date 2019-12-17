Print
WSSU Graphic

What: St. Aug's at WSSU

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. (women's game) and 4 p.m. (men's game)

Where: Gaines Center

Admission: Free because the student's are out on Christmas break.

Information: https://www.wssurams.com/landing/index

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

