Winston-Salem State will close its season on Saturday in a TV game against Fayetteville State at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The question going into this game is which WSSU team will show up?
The Rams were nowhere to found last week in a 21-0 loss to Shaw at homecoming.
Pride will be on the line as the Rams will have 19 seniors playing in the final games of their careers. The game also will be aired live on Aspire Network as part of the CIAA's television package.
The Rams’ tradition is one of the best around, but a loss on Saturday will leave their 2019 overall record at 4-6. If that happens, it will be the first time since 2009 that WSSU will finish with a record below .500. In 2009 they went a program-worse 1-10 playing a Division I schedule on their way back to the CIAA.
One thing to look ahead for next season is tight end El-Joshua Allen. He had an interesting story to tell on how he got to WSSU from California.
Maybe the tight end will be featured in the Rams' offense a little more on Saturday. When Allen, who is 250 pounds, gets into the open field after making a catch opponents, don’t really like to get in his way.
As football season winds down basketball season is heating up.
The WSSU women's basketball team has made big strides under Coach L’Tona Lamonte, who just happens to be the only head coach at WSSU who also is a graduate of WSSU. Lamonte has a lot of good parts for this season, and hopefully it will be enough to contend in the CIAA’s Southern Division.
Before the Rams open their season they had an exhibition game with N.C. Central. Lamonte is hoping to play more games against N.C. Central and N.C. A&T in future years.
“We have to play those rivalry games,” Lamonte said. “We played those schools when I was here as a student, and that’s how you generate excitement around your program — by playing Central and A&T.”
WSSU has named its next athletics director and she is an N.C. Central graduate.
For the last 18 months George Knox has been the interim athletics director, but on Jan. 1, Knox will move back to his previous job in compliance.
Fans have been clamoring to know who will be running athletics. Now they know.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.