Of course college kids are going to love free pizza.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said that before the game with Fayetteville State on Saturday afternoon the students waiting to get into the game were treated to some free pizza. Hill said it was the right thing to do because the students had to be in line a long time waiting for the Gaines Center doors to open.
Not only did the students get the pizza, they also got a seat. Many students were turned away at the door because the Gaines Center was completely full.
The first-place Rams have won three in a row and are sitting in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division. They will play at Shaw tonight in a crucial CIAA game. The Rams have seven CIAA games left before the tournament, and their goal of getting the No. 1 seed from the Southern Division is right there in front of them.
Hill said he’s excited about how the Rams are playing.
“I like where we are right now,” Hill said.
One of the reasons WSSU is playing so well is Rob Colon. He’s playing some of the best basketball of his career, and now he’s one of the top 10 scorers in school history.
When I found out that Colon had reached 1,500 career points, I dusted off the WSSU record book to examine it a little closer. The thing that stood out to me: The top five scorers in school history were all drafted into the NBA. I’m wondering if any other Division II school in the country can top that. I don't think so.
As one can imagine, the news of Kobe Bryant’s death hit a lot of people hard. Hill had just finished with a practice Sunday when I reached out to him about what happened to Bryant, the former NBA great.
Hill was shocked about the news and said his players all grew up watching Bryant play. A lot of folks will remember where they were when they heard about Bryant’s death.
