Winston-Salem State’s two-game CIAA win streak came to an end on Monday night on the road against Claflin in Orangeburg, S.C.
Claflin won 60-53 over WSSU in a low-scoring conference game.
The Rams had opened their CIAA schedule with wins over Bowie State and Lincoln (Pa.) at the Gaines Center. The Rams fell to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the CIAA.
Claflin (2-5, 1-2 CIAA) led 21-15 at halftime in one of the lowest scoring halves of the season for both teams.
After shooting 66 percent and 56 percent in their first two CIAA games, the Rams struggled and shot just 31 percent on Monday night. The Rams were 18 of 57 from the field and were a dismal 4 of 20 on 3-point attempts.
Jon Hicklin led the Rams with 18 points and five rebounds and Robert Colon and Julius Barnes each added 11 points. Mason Harrell had six points and a game-high 16 rebounds, with two blocked shots.
Claflin shot 37 percent and was 3 of 19 on 3-point attempts. Letrell West led the way with 12 points, and Devin Smith added 10 points. Jailen Williams and Brandon Davis each had nine points for Claflin.
The Rams will play another conference game on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Elizabeth City State.
In the women’s game, WSSU got its first CIAA win by beating Claflin 66-59.
Forward Dahja Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Rams and Aja Stevens also scored 14 points and had five rebounds.
The Rams improved to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the CIAA.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams is down to nine healthy players because of injuries and sickness.
“I am proud of this teams resiliency,” Lamonte said. “They fought hard and played with passion to finish a complete game. We have been struggling in the third quarter this entire season and today they knocked down shots and got big defensive stops.”
Brandi Segars added eight points and seven rebounds with two assists and two steals in 24 minutes for the Rams. All nine of the Rams who dressed for the game scored as they shot 50 percent in the second half to pull away.
Dionna Long led Claflin (0-7, 0-3 CIAA) with 16 points and Shakarri Mack added 15 points and five rebounds with Brenna Price chipping in with 12 points.
The Rams will continue their road trip on Saturday with a game at Elizabeth City State at 2 p.m.
