Winston-Salem State will have to dig deep to find motivation as it finishes out a disappointing season against Fayetteville State on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The Broncos have plenty to play for because if they win, they clinch the CIAA’s Southern Division and a third straight trip to the CIAA championship game.
The Rams (4-5) are hoping to finish with a .500 season and send the 19 outgoing seniors out with a victory.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach who may or may not be coaching his final game for the Rams, talked about pride a lot earlier this week.
“We are going to go and do our part in this last game,” Massey said. “Personally, it’s very important to win this final game, especially with what happened last week and how we dropped the ball.”
The Rams fell flat on their faces in a 21-0 loss to Shaw last Saturday. What made it more painful was it came in front of nearly 12,000 fans on homecoming. The loss also ended any hopes of winning the division title.
On Tuesday at his weekly news conference Massey didn’t beat around the bush, and took the blame for not having the Rams ready.
"It's on me," Massey said.
Offensive lineman Tyler Chambers, one of those 19 outgoing seniors, saw things differently as he tried to figure out how the Rams were shutout in the regular-season for the first time in 104 games going back to the 2008 season.
“We are a family and it’s on us as players,” Chambers said about the loss to Shaw. “That was totally out of character for the way we played, but it was our fault and not the coaches. The coaches prepared us and we just didn’t execute.”
Saturday’s game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m., is part of the CIAA’s television package and will be aired live on Aspire Network. It’s a chance for the Rams to get some exposure, but they are also coming off their worst game of the season.
“We have been in every game with chances to win, even in the Bowie State game, but on Saturday we never got it going,” Massey said, “but I’m confident the guys can bounce back.”
When Massey was named interim head coach to replace Kienus Boulware last April, Massey said it was a chance to audition for the job. Massey said he’s not heard from interim athletics director George Knox about his status.
As for the immediate goal for the Rams, Malik Moore, a defensive linemen, says they owe it to Massey and the assistant coaches to rebound against the Broncos (7-2).
“This game is important and we want everybody to know that Coach Massey is a winning coach so we want to win this last game for him,” Moore said. “We lost games this season, but at the end of the day we don’t want these guys to run over us on our own field so for 19 of us this is the last time we all will be playing college football.”
Massey says there will be a celebration of the seniors before the game and he hopes that the emotion will carry over into the game.
“In the big picture that’s great that most if not all of those 19 guys will get their degrees,” Massey said, "but in the immediate time frame you have to win.”
When Massey was asked to assess the season overall he said it was mostly up and down. The Rams were out of the division race at 1-4 at one point, then won three in a row to climb back into the race.
“We had two chances in reality,” Massey said. “We dropped the ball early and fell out of contention for the conference title, but then somehow got back into contention again. Somebody never get two chances in life, but this season we did, and didn’t take advantage.”
The stinging loss against Shaw, which can win the division with a win over St. Aug’s and a Fayetteville State loss, will be tough for the Rams to put in their rear view mirror. They have no choice, however, in their final game of the season.
Moore said it’s going to be tough to peel off his uniform for the final time.
“I’ll probably sit at my locker a little longer than normal with my uniform on,” Moore said about after the game. “It will be hard to take it off but after a while Ms. (April) Reid (the equipment manager) is going to want the equipment back, so I’ll have to eventually take my uniform off. But it won’t be easy.”
