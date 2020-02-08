Winston-Salem State’s seven-game win streak came to an end on Saturday in Raleigh as St. Aug’s won 69-68 on a made free throw from Jalen Gaddy with five seconds left.
Gaddy’s second free throw was missed and Rob Colon’s 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer as the Falcons came away with the CIAA victory.
Jon Hicklin had tied the game with 10 seconds left on a layup but Hicklin fouled Gaddy with five seconds left. Hicklin’s layup had brought the Rams back from a seven-point deficit with a minute to go.
The Falcons had as much as an 18-point lead but the Rams nearly came all the way back.
Colon led the Rams with 24 points on 8 of 19 shooting. He was hot on 3-pointers making 4 of 7 and he also had nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes. Justice Kithcart, who had missed the last four games with a stomach virus, came off the bench to score 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting.
Jaylen Alston added 11 points and 13 rebounds and had two steals in his 33 minutes. Hicklin had eight points and three rebounds.
The Rams shot 33 percent from the field, but shot 82 percent (23 of 28) from the free-throw line.
The Falcons were balanced with four players in double figures. Karaan Clemonts and Aaron Johnson-Cash each had 12 points and Gaddy added 11 points. Donte Edwards had 10 points.
The Rams fell to 13-9 overall and 10-3 in the CIAA. They are still in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division with four more conference games left before the CIAA Tournament in Charlotte.
The Falcons improved to 9-15 overall and 4-10 in the CIAA.
In the women’s game St. Aug’s held on for a 67-64 win over WSSU.
Angela Caraballa led the way for the Falcons (9-15, 4-10 CIAA0 with 16 points and Kaaliya Williams added 14 points. Kemya Renwicks added 10 points and six rebounds.
Taylor Daniels led the Rams (10-14, 5-8) with 16 points and Melody Prichard added 11 points.
Both of WSSU’s teams are back in action on Monday at the Gaines Center against Shaw. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.