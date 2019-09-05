Winston-Salem State's football season hasn’t started yet, but it’s getting closer.
WSSU and UNC Pembroke were scheduled to play tonight in Pembroke, but Hurricane Dorian forced the game to be moved to Saturday. It will be the opener for both teams.
When I talked to a couple of WSSU players and coaches on Tuesday they were ready to play. Maybe a couple of more days of practice will help the Rams.
For those wondering who might be starting for the Rams and the Braves, I was able to uncover the depth charts for both teams.
Finding depth charts from football coaches isn’t easy. Coaches, by nature, don’t want to reveal any secrets to anybody and since both teams haven’t played there’s a lot of uncertainty about what player will be at what position and how much they will play.
One of the more interesting things about WSSU’s depth chart is the defensive line, where four new starters will take the field on Saturday. The good news is that three of them have seen plenty of playing time as reserves, but now they will be in bigger roles.
The CIAA is trying to spread its brand out any way that it can, and it hopes a new mobile app will do the trick. The old mobile app focused on basketball, but the new one will cover all of the sports in the CIAA.
If the new format increases fan engagement, then the new app will have done its job.
