Coming up big has been a regular occurrence for Winston-Salem State’s one and only true big man, center Mason Harrell.
Harrell, a 6-8 senior who has bulked up to 200 pounds, can run the floor, block shots and rebound with anybody in the CIAA. He doesn’t mind not being much of an offensive option, especially when Coach Cleo Hill Jr. has four guards on the floor and Harrell at his center spot near the basket.
Before last season Harrell transferred from Sandhills Community College and joined a team that had seven seniors. He had flashes of good play but his season ended when he broke a bone his foot when he went diving for a loose ball late in the season near the WSSU bench.
The dive came as he was trying to save a ball from going out of bounds. His season ended with foot surgery, but he came back this season looking to prove something.
“We don’t worry about who is scoring, it’s about what can you bring to the team to help us win whether it’s rebounding or passing or whatever we need,” Harrell said.
On Monday night Harrell came up big again in a 68-64 win over Claflin as he had two key dunks in the final seven minutes that kept the Rams in front, and his defense was crucial. He ended up with nine points, 11 rebounds and was credited with one block shots but there were probably more.
The statistics don’t always show what Harrell has really done in games in regards to blocked shots. During a win at Elizabeth City State last week he probably had eight blocks but was only credited with four.
“I’m pretty sure it was seven or eight blocks and I do count as I go,” said Harrell, who is averaging close to two blocked shots a game 'officially.'
Hill said that he and his coaches go back and watch the film after games and there have been plenty of times where Harrell wasn’t credited with blocked shots.
“That’s something that we’ve noticed all season, but that’s the way it is,” Hill said about the statistics that are kept in games. “We just know that Mason does a great job back there in protecting the rim and he not only can block shots he alters shots.”
Harrell, who is from Raleigh and graduated from East Wake High School, has worked a lot with assistant coach Ricky Wilson this season. What Wilson loves is how Harrell is constantly asking questions in his quest to get better.
“I really think he’s bought into what Coach Hill is teaching,” Wilson said. “Coming from junior college and playing behind Will Crandell and those guys last season he’s now the only guy back there. He’s really wanted to be a better player and he’s put the work in.
“He’s always asking questions and wants to learn so he can be better. So we’ve liked what he’s doing this season.”
Perhaps his biggest defensive play of the season came for Harrell came in the closing seconds of a win over Virginia Union at the Gaines Center. Jordan Peebles of the Panthers had good shot a layup but was there to save the day for the Rams.
Harrell leads the team in field-goal percentage at 63%, and doesn’t mind jumping out to the top of the key to set screens for guards. He’s averaging seven points a game and leads the team in rebounding at 6.4 rebounds per game.
“Defense has always been my specialty,” Harrell said. “I like to hedge a little bit in blocking shots, and that’s something I’ve learned.”
The Rams (8-8, 6-2 CIAA) head into Saturday’s key home game against Fayetteville State in first place in the Southern Division. It’s been a little bit of everything that’s helped the Rams get to first place, but Harrell said it has to start with defense.
“A lot of people doubted us and now we are first in the South so it proves that if we keep working we can prove those doubters wrong,” Harrell said. “I feel like this unit is more of a team.”
Harrell was asked if the whole team lined up on the baseline for a full-court sprint is there a chance he could beat some of the guards down the floor? He wasn’t sure if he could, but said there’s no way he would finish in last place.
“Getting up and down the floor is something I pride myself in doing because we like to run when we have the chance,” Harrell said.
Harrell, who is a business major who is on target to graduate in May, would one day like to run his own business. He will give pro basketball a try this summer overseas, but is focused now on extending his final season of college basketball.
“I got about four or five weeks left here in my college career,” Harrell said. “So that’s why there's a sense of urgency to keep winning.”
Harrell doesn’t have any superstitions when he plays basketball, but admits he does make sure to do one thing. “I pray before games,” he said pointing out that his faith is a big part of his life. “I know this game can be taken away from me and it was taken away last season when I got hurt. I want this season to last a long time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.