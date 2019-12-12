Winston-Salem State’s long road trip will continue tonight.
The Rams, who haven’t played in 10 days because of a bus breakdown, will play at Virginia State.
The 10 days between games wasn’t in the plans for Coach Cleo Hill, Jr. but it did give them some extra practice time. Over the weekend the team’s bus broke down on the way to Elizabeth City State so instead of waiting out the delay, they turned around and headed home.
The game with Elizabeth City State will likely be made up on Jan. 16.
After tonight’s game, the Rams will play at Virginia Union on Saturday.
The Rams have plenty of firepower this season with three new starters. One of those is Jaylen Alston, who is a perfect hybrid type of player Hill loves to have.
Alston didn’t play much at Gardner-Webb last season but he’s going to continue to pile up the minutes this season in a WSSU uniform.
It’s no mystery what the strength of the Rams’ football team was the last two seasons. Its secondary, led by Daryus Skinner, was outstanding.
I’m not sure if Skinner will get a chance to play in the NFL, but somebody with 22 career interceptions, no matter what level he plays on, should at least get a look.
For the last few years, several WSSU seniors have gotten invites to the Wake Forest Pro Day in the spring. I’m not really sure who does the inviting, but Skinner should at least get a shot in front of the pro scouts.
