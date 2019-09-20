Usually when a team starts the season 0-2, injuries can be seen as a cause. The Rams, however, are healthy.
Only one prospective starter, defensive lineman Tharon Ingram, has missed a game. Ingram missed last week’s game against Catawba, but Massey expects him back for Saturday’s game.
In the preseason, WSSU lost fullback Reggie Caldwell.
“We’ve been really good on guys staying healthy and rehabbing their bumps and bruises,” Massey said. “That’s a good sign for us as we get into this game and then the conference season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.