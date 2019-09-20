Winston-Salem State UNC Pembroke Football (copy)

Winston-Salem State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tharon Ingram in a nonconference college football game against UNC Pembroke on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Rams defeated the Braves, 23-20. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20180903w_spt_wssufootball

Usually when a team starts the season 0-2, injuries can be seen as a cause. The Rams, however, are healthy.

Only one prospective starter, defensive lineman Tharon Ingram, has missed a game. Ingram missed last week’s game against Catawba, but Massey expects him back for Saturday’s game.

In the preseason, WSSU lost fullback Reggie Caldwell.

“We’ve been really good on guys staying healthy and rehabbing their bumps and bruises,” Massey said. “That’s a good sign for us as we get into this game and then the conference season.”

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments