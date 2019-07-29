There's some intriguing WSSU news with the hiring of Marvin “Hut” Bohannon, a former defensive back for the Rams.
Bohannon, who is 32-years-old, will start his new job as the linebackers coach on Aug. 1. I covered Bohannon a lot during his playing days at WSSU in the late 2000s when the Rams were trying to go to Division I. He was on the 1-10 team in 2009, one of the most painful seasons in school history, but then he was on the 8-2 team in 2010.
This is some welcome news to the football program on a couple of fronts. Bohannon is not only a graduate of WSSU where he played four seasons, but he’s also from Winston-Salem.
Bohannon has been where many of the current players are right now in their college careers. He came to WSSU after graduating from nearby North Forsyth.
He will add some recruiting benefits because he knows the city of Winston-Salem very well.
One adjustment he will have to make is navigating the Research Parkway near Bowman Gray Stadium. He said he wasn’t sure where to go as he came off Route 52 toward the stadium.
“I’m going to stick with getting to the stadium on Martin Luther King,” he said. “I’ll have to get used to that Research Parkway.”
When he was interviewing with Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, Bohannon said he was asked to describe his style of coaching.
“I’m a player’s coach and even though I’m not that old I’m an old-school type,” Bohannon said. “I expect my guys to work hard and be accountable.”