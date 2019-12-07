Winston-Salem State’s basketball game with Elizabeth City State scheduled for Saturday afternoon was postponed because the bus taking WSSU to the game broke down near Rocky Mount,
George Knox, the interim athletics director at WSSU, said the game will be made up at a later date.
Knox said he didn’t want the men’s team sitting on the side of the road waiting for another bus to come take them the rest of the way to Elizabeth City State. Knox said they had been on the side of the road for about two hours, but another bus was on its way at around 2 p.m. The game was scheduled to be played at 4 p.m.
“The Holiday Tours bus company that we contract with to take our teams to road games broke down,” Knox said on Saturday afternoon. “I just don’t want to put the stress on our team like that sitting on the side of the road and waiting for another bus, then having to go play a game.”
The WSSU women’s bus did make it to Elizabeth City State and that game was played on Saturday afternoon.
Knox said that he let ECSU's athletics director George Bright know that the men's team was not going to make it to the game.
“Coach (Cleo) Hill and Coach (Shawn) Walker of Elizabeth City State will try and figure out the best date to play it,” Knox said.
Attempts to reach Hill on his cell phone were unsuccessful.
In the women’s game, the Rams won their second straight CIAA game with a 55-45 win over the Vikings.
The Rams improved to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in the CIAA. The Vikings fell to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the CIAA.
Taylor Daniels led the way with 17 points and four rebounds and Melody Prichard added 16 points, six rebounds and one blocked shots for the Rams. Brandi Segars and Jahlia Williams added five points each.
“Taylor really stepped up for us because they were double teaming our post,” Coach L’Tona Lamonte said by telephone after the game. “Elizabeth City is a tall team so this was a big win for us and to have two CIAA wins in a row really helps our confidence.”
The Rams shot 36 percent from the field and outrebounded the Vikings 39-34.
Sirenna Pitts led the Vikings with 13 points and five rebounds and Devona Stell had 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.
Both of WSSU's teams will be in action on Thursday with a doubleheader at Virginia State.
"We are facing a really tough stretch as exams wind down and then we play at Virginia State and then Virginia Union," Lamonte said.
