Quarterback Dominique Graves, a sophomore, has thrown eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Winston-Salem State should have a little more motivation heading into the final game of the season Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The Rams will take on the first-place Fayetteville State Broncos, but behind the scenes WSSU announced the hiring of its next athletics director. It’s not known if Etienne Thomas, who was hired Wednesday, will be at the game because of her duties at Kentucky State.

The Rams (4-5) need a victory to extend their streak of finishing a season with a .500 record or better; the streak started in 2010. The nine-year run has been impressive, but it will end if the Broncos, who are chasing their third straight CIAA Southern Division title, win Saturday.

Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, said the Broncos (7-2) have been playing good football most of the season.

“I think they are a lot better than they were last year,” Massey said about the Broncos. “They are playing well. They have a good coaching staff, and I’ve known (Richard) Hayes for years so they have some weapons. They had a letdown against St. Aug’s, but they got it rolling again.”

Heading into WSSU’s final game of the season here are five things to know:

