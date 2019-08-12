Winston-Salem State’s football game against St. Aug’s, which was originally scheduled to be played in Raleigh on Oct. 19, will be played in High Point.
George Williams, the athletics director at St. Aug’s, confirmed that the game will be played at 6 p.m. at Simeon Stadium in High Point.
This season St. Aug’s is allowing Shaw to use its field because Shaw doesn’t have a home football field. In past years, Shaw has played its home games at Durham County Stadium.
“Shaw is only down the street from us so I thought it would make sense to have them come over and use our stadium this season,” said Williams, who is also the legendary track coach for St. Aug’s. "My name is on that stadium and we want to help our fellow institutions as much as we can so it makes sense."
Instead of playing the game at Bowman Gray Stadium, however, George Knox, the interim athletics director, worked out a deal to play the game in High Point.
WSSU will be considered the home team.
“You can’t beat that, getting to play in High Point because it’s a great field and a lot of alumni are in that area, and it’s not that far from here,” Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said. “It’s going to be a great benefit for the university as a whole on so many levels.”
The last time WSSU played in High Point was in 2010 when Connell Maynor made his debut as Rams’ head coach in a 47-13 nonconference victory over Virginia Union.
The game was a slam dunk with more than 8,000 fans coming for Maynor’s debut. That season the Rams went 8-2.
WSSU's media guide, which came out last week, lists the game with St. Aug's as being in High Point with a 6 p.m. start.
The reason for the move is that Shaw is scheduled to play in the stadium at St. Aug’s against Livingstone for its homecoming game at noon on Oct. 19. The George Williams Complex at St. Aug’s does not have lights making it improbable to play two games on that day.
When Williams heard that 8,000 people came the last time WSSU played in High Point, he was pleased.
“That’s great to hear, and I think we’ll have fans show up as well because it’s in a place where we’ve never played and I think the WSSU fans will also be there,” Williams said. “In all my years one thing is for sure is (WSSU) fans love to travel, so we hope it will be a good game for the fans.”
With moving the game to High Point, six of the Rams' 10 games will now be home games — five games at Bowman Gray plus the game in High Point. The Rams open the season Sept. 5 at UNC Pembroke, and their home opener at Bowman Gray Stadium is Sept. 14 against Catawba at 6 p.m.