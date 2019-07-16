Maybe some would take it easy during the summer after a successful freshman season on the football field.
Dominique Graves, a quarterback at Winston-Salem State, isn’t wired that way. As he heads into his sophomore season he’s been hitting the weight room with some authority and the results have been impressive.
Last season after he took over for Rod Tinsley, a fifth-year senior who suffered a concussion in the team’s fourth game, Graves went 4-1 as a starter and showed plenty of flashes of consistent play.
“The thing about Dom is he wants to be great,” said Ryan McManus, the quarterbacks coach at WSSU. “He’s doing everything he can to take that next step as a quarterback and the thing about him is it’s contagious to other guys and it doesn’t matter if it’s the younger players or the older players.”
Graves and his twin brother, Kendyl, who is an offensive lineman, were two of the top newcomers in the CIAA last season. They came from Eastern Guilford and worked their way into the starting lineup rather quickly.
Dominique says he learned plenty from Tinsley last season and also learned what it takes to play in college.
“I feel like I did pretty good but there’s definitely a lot I can improve on,” Graves said. “Even though I did have some success I’m not resting or being complacent.”
With help from Kerrion Moore, one of the best running backs in school history, the Rams were a run-oriented team but Graves’ arm and his scrambling ability helped make the offense more well-rounded.
Graves, who was the CIAA offensive freshman of the year, arrived from Eastern Guilford at 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds. He’s now tipping the scales at 195 pounds with his bench press at 275 pounds. He's also squatting 450 pounds.
“He’s gotten stronger and has taken to Coach (Marc) Heinecke’s program very well,” McManus said. “He looks the part now of a big-time quarterback.”
Dominique and Kendyl have been regulars at summer workouts except for one week when they went on a family cruise. They also have gone back to Gibsonville after the morning workouts to work construction jobs outside.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach, has been so impressed with Dominique's work ethic and commitment that later this week at the CIAA media day he will be representing the Rams.
“He’s really earned that,” Massey said. “This year we can take just one player to Salem for the media day and Dominique is that guy.”
The Rams were 5-4 last season but Graves was 57 of 96 passing for 815 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 28 times for 150 yards with three touchdowns and he was the team’s starting punter logging plenty of time on the field. He says the Rams have signed a punter for next season so he won't have to pull double duty to further risk injury.
With Moore chewing up yardage and the running game doing most of the damage it was Graves who directed the offense like a veteran. His best game, according to McManus, was the win over St. Augustine’s.
“He was something like 15 of 19 passing for 300-something yards and just had a good command all day in that game,” McManus said.
Graves also had two rushes for 47 yards and had a passing touchdown and he ran for another score in the 36-6 win at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“I think just being able to manage a game,” Graves said about what he learned last season. “I tried to keep everybody calm because there’s so much that goes on during a game. If something goes wrong you just want to stay levelheaded.”
One of the luxuries Graves has is he’ll be in the same system with the same coaches. Offensive coordinator Natrone Means is back and so is McManus.
“With me just being in the system that we’ve had and will be in again I feel pretty good about our direction,” Graves said. “We played pretty well in it last season and having a lot of main guys back I think we can be successful. It also helps that we have the same coaches back on offense.”
The loss of Moore, who finished his career with more than 3,000 career rushing yards, will be big but it could also force the Rams to be more balanced between the pass and the run.
“We definitely have some weapons on our side with a lot of younger guys who will step up,” Graves said.
One of those weapons will likely be Chandler Belk, a wide receiver who only saw spot duty last season. Belk says he likes the way Graves has gone about his business this summer.
“He’s really been leading the charge in workouts and you can see the difference compared to his freshman season already,” said Belk, a Reagan graduate who transferred to WSSU just before last season.
One of the things Graves hopes to change is his approach to leadership. He’s in a natural leadership position, but is trying to be more vocal.
“For me personally I’ve always been a leader,” Graves said. “I try to lead by my actions and if we are doing what we are supposed to be doing we’ll be OK. I am trying to be more vocal and in high school I wasn’t as vocal as maybe I should be but I’m working on that.”
As Graves heads to the CIAA media day later this week he realizes it’s a big opportunity. The Rams, who have missed out on the last two CIAA championship games because they failed to win the Southern Division, are trying to get back to their winning ways in the conference.
“That means a lot and I don’t take that likely at all that I’ve been selected to go to Salem and represent the team,” Graves said. “I’m honored as a sophomore to be able to go to this event.”
He’s also been practicing for his role.
“I’m not going to lie,” he said, “my girlfriend (Lizzie Holleman) was asking me questions that I might have to answer so I was practicing a little bit for it."
His confidence level is high because of the talent that’s already on the team and the freshmen and transfers who will be there next month for the first day of practice on Aug. 9.
“I feel like we can win the CIAA,” Graves said.