Winston-Salem State’s basketball game at Indiana (Pa.) that was scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled as has the rest of the Division II Tournament.
Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, said the threat of coronavirus is a serious one and the cancellation of the tournament was the right call.
“You really had no choice when you look at everything that has gone on with this serious virus,” Thomas said by phone on Thursday night. “Safety is at the forefront of our student athletes and the NCAA had to make this call and it was the right call.”
After several meetings were held at Indiana (Pa.) on Thursday afternoon and into the evening the call was made to cancel the tournament. The Division II Tournament also had 64 teams in the field.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said on Thursday morning before the decision was made his team was ready to play but that he wasn’t sure the game would be played.
“This virus is a serious thing and it can’t be taken lightly,” said Hill, who along with his wife, Regina, have two children. “I start thinking about my kids and what can happen so you have to be cautious.”
The Rams, who finish their season at 19-10, and are the CIAA champions will lose four seniors off this year’s team. Robert Colon, Julius Barnes, Dontae Caldwell and Mason Harrell will exhaust their eligibility.
Colon ends his career as the seventh-leading scorer in school history with just over 1,700 points.
Thomas said the Rams would leave on Friday morning and make the 435-mile bus trip back to campus.
"This team is a championship team and we saw that in the CIAA Tournament," Thomas said. "We're so vary proud of what they accomplished and we will certainly celebrate them at a later date once everything calms down."
