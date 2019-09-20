Winston-Salem State Catawba Football (copy)

Winston-Salem State redshirt freshman Carson Todd (46) tackles Catawba senior wide receiver Gavin Rose (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Catawba Indians defeated the WSSU Rams, 21-14.

Though the two straight losses might not indicate it, the WSSU defense has been solid. In the UNC Pembroke loss, the defense was on the field way too long, and in the loss to Catawba a costly roughing the passer penalty on Catawba’s game-winning drive was pivotal.

If the offense can sustain a few more drives on Saturday and keep the WSSU defense off the field, then the losing streak could end.

“We have to execute better because our defense is playing lights out,” said wide receiver Chandler Belk. “That’s been a major focus for our offense this week is sustaining more drives.”

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments