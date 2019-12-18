When you cover a beat for as long as I have (23 years), you get to know people.
Back in the glory years of 1998 through 2000 — the most recent sustained success for WSSU's men’s basketball program — one guy I got to know pretty well was William "Big Money” McNeill. You won’t find many stories written about him or accolades, but he was a behind-the-scenes assistant coach who helped the program without any fanfare.
I called him Big Money because he helped arrange for meals, travel and anything else that Coach Rick Duckett needed. And Big Money didn't disappoint because, despite the limited budget, he somehow made it all work.
McNeill, 66, who died in early November, was part of the CIAA championship teams at WSSU in 1999 and 2000. What made those teams so good was the cohesiveness they showed, and McNeill was a big part of it.
He later coached at Fayetteville State and then got into coaching a pro team in Fayetteville. He also coached an AAU team in Winston-Salem for several years. Click here for a tribute to McNeill from a video that detailed his obituary.
Farrah Fryar, a manager of the Rams during that time as a student, stayed in contact with McNeill through the years.
“Coach Mac always worked to have a first class team,” she said. “Coach Mac and his players ... all of them and myself were 'his kids.' His sons and daughters. Even his significant other referred to me as his daughter. He loved us, even after everyone graduated and moved forward with life.”
Big Money was one of a kind and was one of those guys you wanted to be around. Those days were great for the Rams and their fans because during Duckett's three seasons they won two titles and went 73-19.
As for the current team at WSSU, it struggled on the road but hopes to get better with a home game on Saturday against St. Aug's.
The Rams had some early success as Coach Cleo Hill Jr. mixed in eight new players with his veterans. The good news is the Christmas break comes at a good time because the heart of the CIAA schedule gets cranked up in January.
What’s also good for the women’s team is the break because Coach L’Tona Lamonte’s team has had some injuries. The most glaring one has been an ankle injury to Amaya Tucker, the team’s best player. Tucker said she hoped to be back in January.
Have a great Christmas and New Year. Maybe there will be a few CIAA championships for WSSU programs in 2020.
