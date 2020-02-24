Cleo Hill Jr., who has brought back Winston-Salem State’s basketball program to relevance in his two seasons on the bench, has been named the CIAA coach of the year.
The voting was done by CIAA coaches and sports information directors.
Hill has guided the Rams to a 16-10 record overall and 13-4 in the CIAA, which was good enough to be co-champions with Johnson C. Smith in the Southern Division.
Hill won the award for the second time in his career. He also was named coach of the year in 2012 when the Shaw Bears won the CIAA title.
Among his players at WSSU, many have said all season that Hill’s strength is his ability to deal with today’s generation.
“He’s a players’ coach,” said senior Rob Colon, who was a contender for the CIAA player of the year this season after adjusting his game. “He understands players and what we do on the court.”
Before Hill arrived to replace James Wilhelmi, the Rams went through a season of five wins and a first-round exit in the CIAA Tournament. But in two seasons, thanks to four Division I transfers he brought in this season, the Rams are very much contenders this week in the 75th CIAA Tournament.
Nobody has improved more this season than Colon, who is having a career year in shooting percentage and averaging a team-best 17 points a game.
“He’s seen the results of what we’ve been teaching,” Hill said about Colon, who is seventh on the school’s all-time scoring list. “From last year to this year he’s seen the results in terms of wins and that’s confirmation in terms of his talent as a player. I think defensively, he’s taken a challenge to be very good and that’s kept him on the floor.”
The other pieces that Hill has added to holdovers Mason Harrell and Julius Barnes, who are also seniors, were transfers Jaylen Alston (Gardner-Webb), Jon Hicklin (James Madison), Justice Kithcart (Old Dominion) and Dontae Caldwell (Maryland-Eastern Shore). It’s easy to bring in Division I transfers, but it’s another thing to make that talent mesh.
Barnes said Hill's ability to teach the game sets him apart.
"His knowledge and experience as a former player definitely helps a lot," Barnes said about Hill, who was a former star at N.C. Central.
The Rams lead the CIAA in defense, allowing just 65 points a game, and while they are one of the smaller teams in the league their quickness has made them a contender. Only Harrell, who is 6-foot-8 and the team’s best post player, is above 6-foot-4 among Hill’s eight-man rotation.
Last season Hill and the Rams went 12-15 and while they showed a big improvement weren’t consistent enough on the defensive end. This season the Rams have paid attention to what Hill and his two assistant coaches, Lance Beckwith and Ricky Wilson, expect on defense.
In Hill’s first season the Rams gave up 73 points a game but have significantly improved that this season.
“We like games in the 50s and 60s because when we see that it usually means we are doing a good job defensively,” Hill said earlier this season.
When Hill was hired by Chancellor Elwood Robinson he was taking on the legacy of his family name. Cleo Hill Sr. is one of the best players to have ever put on a WSSU uniform and led the Rams to back-to-back CIAA titles in 1960 and ’61.
Hill has embraced the challenge, and is thriving this season. The Rams went 11-4 at home this season and many students couldn’t get into the games because the Gaines Center was overcrowded. Hill also bought pizza for the students before one game as they waited outside of the Gaines Center to open.
“Our sixth man has been great and that’s part of why we’ve been so successful,” Hill said earlier this season. “I can’t say enough about how all of our students, and our alums, have made the atmosphere great inside of Gaines. I love it.”
Also, Colon was named All-CIAA while Roger Ray of Livingstone was named the CIAA player of the year. Terrell Leach of Virginia Union, a former WSSU player, was also named to the All-CIAA team.
Cayse Minor, a former star at Mount Tabor High School, also made the All-CIAA team for Johnson C. Smith. Minor, who is a senior, has scored more than a 1,000 points in his career for the Golden Bulls.
