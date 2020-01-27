Winston-Salem State showed Shaw why it’s in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division with a convincing 78-61 win at Spaulding Gym in Raleigh on Monday night.
The Rams won their fourth in a row and did it in dominating fashion by leading by 20 late in the first half, and were never threatened in the second half.
Jaylen Alston led the Rams (10-8, 8-2 CIAA) with 21 points and six rebounds and Robert Colon added 19 points as he went 4 for 8 on 3-point attempts. Dontae Caldwell chipped in with 10 points and Jon Hicklin had eight points and eight rebounds to go along with three assists.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr., a former head coach of the Bears who is in his second season with the Rams, lost to his former team twice last season.
The Bears fell to 4-17 overall and 1-10 in the CIAA and have now lost 13 in a row.
It’s the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Rams have won four straight CIAA games.
Colon, a senior captain for the Rams, now has 1,534 career points to move past Larry Patterson on the school’s all-time scoring list. Colon has moved into ninth place on the all-time scoring list and is one point behind Alleggrie Guinn for eighth place.
Earlier on Monday Mason Harrell of the Rams was named the defensive player of the week in the CIAA. Last week in two games he grabbed 24 rebounds and had five blocked shots. He also averaged 12.5 points in the two victories.
In the women’s game, Jahlia Williams scored 18 points and had nine rebounds and five assists as WSSU beat Shaw 72-58.
O’Shea Hatley came off the bench to scored 13 points and 10 rebounds as Brandi Seegars missed her second straight game with an injury. Teara Johnson and Kinnedy Lawrence each added 10 points as the Rams improved to 10-10 overall and 5-5 in the CIAA.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the Rams said by phone after the game she was proud of the way they battled in the second half. The Rams ended up outrebounding the Bears 50-27.
“With Brandi out again we ssaw ome of the other girls like Kinnedy and O’Shae step up and it was great to see them respond for us,” Lamonte said. “I just thought our defense was able to kind of set the tone for us in the second half.”
The Bears fell to 6-14 and 2-10 in the CIAA as they lost their sixth straight game.
The Rams’ defense forced the Bears into 24 turnovers. DeJoria Howard and Diamonique Kennedy led the Bears with 19 points each.
Both of WSSU’s teams will be back in action Thursday at the Gaines Center against rival Johnson C. Smith. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game to follow.
