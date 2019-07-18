One incoming prospect for the WSSU football team could have to hit the ground running when he arrives on campus.
Jalen Shelf, an East Forsyth graduate who played Wednesday in the annual East-West All-Star Game in Greesnboro, will be at WSSU this fall, and I’m guessing he’ll get every opportunity to be a starter as a freshman. That's a good thing because the offensive line must improve for the Rams to contend this season in the CIAA.
Quarterback Dominique Graves is well aware of Shelf’s potential.
“We’re looking for him to come in and be a big part of the offensive line right away,” Graves said about Shelf. “And, of course, my brother (Kendyl) and Tyler Chambers are back so the line will have hopefully come together nicely.”
I caught up with Dominique for a story earlier this week.
Graves appears serious about his improvement as the Rams’ starting quarterback. He’s gained plenty of weight, and it appears to be good weight for the slender left-hander.
I’ll be heading on vacation for one last time this summer, and when I return, I’ll cover the Wyndham Championship. After that, my focus will be back on WSSU football. The Rams report for fall camp Aug. 7, and the first practice is slated for Aug. 9.
I came up with my own preseason CIAA football poll, which doesn’t mean much. This will be my 23rd year covering WSSU, and every year I look forward to football season the most because you never know what might happen.