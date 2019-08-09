Winston-Salem State opened preseason camp at 6 a.m. on Friday morning, and by 6:20 were going through sprints that separated those in shape from those who spent excess time on the couch this summer.
“They better get used to it,” said interim head coach Robert Massey, “because I told them we will be running, and running a lot.”
Around 90 players were on the practice field near Bowman Gray Stadium but it wasn’t their normal practice field that is surrounded by a running track. Because their normal practice field had just been seeded, Massey said they will stay off it for a few days to let it grow in.
With barely any sunlight just before 6 a.m. Massey pulled his car out to the makeshift practice field and left the lights on during the stretching portion of the practice. “That’s as old school as it gets,” he said.
Wide receiver Quincy Jackson, a fifth-year senior, is going through is fifth preseason camp, and he liked the efficiency of the 90-minute practice where players wore helmets and their new Under Armour practice jerseys and shorts.
“I think it went pretty well and there was a lot of conditioning to make sure we all get back into football shape,” said Jackson, who will be counted on to have a big season. “That’s about the most running we’ve done in one practice that I can remember.”
The Rams, who are coming off a 5-4 season, lost nine starters from last season, and as Massey heads into a full week of 6 a.m. practices he’s looking forward to seeing what kind of team he has.
Because of freshmen orientation all of next week the Rams will be practicing at 6 a.m. “They have things over there on campus they are doing all day, so we need those freshmen at practice so that’s part of the reason we are going early,” Massey said.
Massey, who is running his first preseason camp as a head coach since 2015 when he was at Shaw, liked the excitement level.
“That was the plan to go about 90 minutes,” Massey said. “And we will get even faster as we move ahead. For me, I was fortunate to work under guys like Rod Broadway, Coach (Kienus) Boulware and (Darrell) Asberry, and with that coaching tree they all ran practices like this. You want to coach them up but keep them moving at the same time, so I though this first one went well.”
After the sprints, players broke off into their position groups for more drills.
“What I like to do is get the conditioning in early in practice because if you get tired as practice goes on you hopefully revert back to technique and that’s what happens in games,” Massey said.
Massey said he’s got a good influx of freshmen and transfers, and could already see some positives.
“Athletically, I was pleased with what I saw and Dom (quarterback Dominique Graves) stuck out and (running back) Quarderman Sloan stuck out on offense,” Massey said. “And then Ta’Shaun Taylor impressed me and so did (offensive lineman) Tyler Chambers.”
One of the most noticeable changes was Chambers, who is a senior who has lost 40 pounds, and is down to about 290 pounds. Chambers, who is 6-feet, went to both sessions of summer school and worked out with several teammates.
“The unfortunate part for me and this conditioning part of it is most of these kids are home in the summer working and that’s what I had to do when I played at N.C. Central back in the day,” Massey said. “For us to get the 40 guys we had this summer was great, but at the major colleges they would have all been at school in dorm rooms so they are all working out together.”
Among the newcomers to camp was linebacker Kalen Allen, who played at Western Carolina last season as a freshman. He transferred to WSSU, and liked what he saw in the first day of practice.
“I feel like we have a long way to go but that was just the first day of practice,” Allen said. “We have to get better with fundamentals and everything will fall into place.
“We have the numbers and I’m ready to step in. I’m a team player and like the way a lot of us are coming together and bonding. We are young at linebacker but we have some talent so I’m excited.”
After the sprints were over a few players were struggling to catch their breath, but Allen said he was fine.
“I didn’t lose my breakfast - I was fine,” Allen said. “Another day or two and I’ll be even better with the sprints.”
Massey says as practice continues there will be more time spent with the changes on defense and offense as they prepare for the Sept. 5 opener at UNC Pembroke.
“We are going to run and we are going to coach,” Massey said. “We are going back to the 4-2-5 on defense and offensively we are changing coordinators, but it’s nothing too complicated so we’ll work on all of that as we continue to practice.”
Massey said there’s plenty of room for improvement.
“I’m pleased," he said, "but I know we have a long way to go."