For the first time this season, Winston-Salem State has an actual winning streak.
The Rams have won two in a row after dominating St. Aug’s on Saturday night in High Point.
The Rams are unbeaten this season in High Point, but that’s the only time they will play there this season.
They will play on Saturday at Livingstone in another Southern Division game. The unfortunate news for Rams fans is that Fayetteville State won again, this time by edging Johnson C. Smith 35-34, and that means the Broncos are in command of winning the Southern Division title.
Even if the Broncos won their final two games, then lose to the Rams at Bowman Gray Stadium in the final regular-season game on Nov. 9, the Broncos would still win the Southern Division title.
Before Saturday’s game in High Point, the Rams had advantages in pass defense, and it paid off. They ended up with two interceptions in the win on Saturday night.
Bill Hayes, a legendary coach at WSSU and N.C. A&T, is still giving back to the game of football. The MEAC put out an outstanding video on Hayes' career that included 195 victories.
