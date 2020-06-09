There have been no changes to Winston-Salem State’s football schedule yet.
Etienne Thomas, the athletics director at WSSU, said last week that there will be a likely change in the Sept. 19 homecoming game against Tuskegee. Thomas wasn’t sure yet if Tuskegee was going to make the trip, but if that game is played it won’t be scheduled as homecoming.
“We will be making some adjustments for obvious reasons,” Thomas said in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing.
There was an estimated 20,000 fans at Bowman Gray Stadium for last year’s homecoming game and the stadium only seats about 17,000.
Thomas said there’s a homecoming page on the school’s website that will keep students and alumni updated. She said the web page has a section on there for alumni to post suggestions.
When asked about a virtual homecoming, Thomas said that wouldn’t work.
“WSSU alums like to come home and do it in person,” Thomas said.
Opener still on for Sept. 5
The Rams are scheduled to open Sept. 5 at home against UNC Pembroke.
The advantage of playing a fellow UNC system school is both schools are expected to have students on campus when school starts in August.
Thomas, however, said that Division II could push the date to further in the fall when games can be played.
“Division II may announce that our season is delayed so right now our (Sept. 5) home game with UNC Pembroke is out in front but we are in contact with them and we are staying in contact,” Thomas said.
If CIAA schools decide to not play their nonconference games, the conference has already decided on a seven-game regular-season CIAA schedule, according to Thomas.
“We don’t want to short change ourselves in the CIAA so the plan is to play all the conference games so we can at least generate that revenue for all of our schools,” Thomas said.
She said that the CIAA championship game, scheduled for Nov. 14 in Salem, Va. is still on the schedule.
Football players likely not back for awhile
Robert Massey, the interim football coach, isn’t expecting his players to be allowed on campus for a few more weeks.
Massey says he’s stayed in contact with them through Zoom, and strength coach Marc Heinecke continues to offer guidance on workout programs.
There’s a chance that in mid-July players could start lifting weights at the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse or in the weight room near the Gaines Center.
“We know we will likely have to keep the numbers down and that’s fine,” Massey said about not having too many players in a confined area. “We’ll do whatever we need to do to follow the guidelines that are in place.”
MEAC not an option at this point
There’s been some chatter recently about the MEAC, which has lost Hampton, N.C. A&T and will lose Florida A&M to other conferences, could try and lure a CIAA school to move from Division II to Division I.
WSSU is not interested, according to Thomas. WSSU tried about 12 years ago to make the jump but decided against it and remained Division II after going through a four-year transition period.
“I say it often but I love the CIAA and I love Division II,” Thomas said. “I love what it stands for and our voice matters in Division II.
“Commissioner (Dennis) Thomas does a great job in the MEAC and our friends in Durham (N.C. Central) has a good home, but for Winston-Salem State we are all about Division II and the CIAA. Division II is a perfect fit for WSSU.”
Budget is a moving target
One advantage WSSU has is it’s relatively small budget for athletics.
Thomas says for 2020-21 the budget will be a little more tricky than in years past but she hopes to keep it at around $3.2 million. She's confident the athletics program will be under budget by the end of next spring.
“It’s a moving target,” Thomas said about the budget. “I know that (assistant athletics director) George Knox and Tiwana Hopper-Gould, our business manager, have done a terrific job with our athletics department. What a lot of people don’t know is James DuBose is behind the scenes as well and we were under budget last year and even before COVID we would have been under budget.”
Thomas said that despite the pandemic donors have continued to offer help to the athletics department.
“Kudos to our Horns members and other alumni who have blessed us with their giving and we’ve even received some gifts we weren’t expecting,” Thomas said. “So those dollars go a long way especially in a time like this.”
Basketball schedules still in flux
While colleges are trying to figure out football schedules, basketball schedules are tough to figure out.
For WSSU, the men’s and women’s schedules have not been completed as of yet. The CIAA will play 15 conference games, leaving a bit more room for nonconference opponents.
“Our basketball coaches are trying to keep our schedules intact but ironically there are other schools calling saying they can’t play us,” Thomas said. “We understand that and everybody has contracts, but in this time in our country's history you have to be gracious about it because you would want the same kindness if we have to call and cancel.”
The WSSU men, the defending CIAA champions, went 19-10 last season and could be ranked in the preseason top 25 Division II polls.
Thomas said she hopes to have the basketball schedules completed by the end of the summer.
With social distancing something that will likely carry over into basketball season games at the Gaines Center will likely look different.
“We have to make sure everybody is safe at the Gaines Center and it only holds (3,000 or so) so our fan base will have to adjust,” Thomas said.
Last season every one of the home games were sold out and many students were turned away at the door after the Gaines Center filled up.
