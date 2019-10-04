Winston-Salem State Robert Massey

Interim coach Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State said his team "played hard for all four quarters" of its win against Tuskegee.

Even though WSSU has been competitive in every game it has played, it has put together only one complete game, according to Massey. In the win against Tuskegee, the Rams were strong in the fourth quarter, which paid off with their lone victory.

“I think when you look at the film with the Tuskegee game, we played hard for all four quarters,” Massey said. “And because we played so hard — the defense was into it, the offense was into it — that when we had adversity, it didn’t bother us.

"But it kind of happened late in this last game so that’s part of the process because you have to handle those situations.”

