2019-20 WSSU Men's Schedule: Nov. 1 - at North Carolina (exh.), 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12 - UNC Pembroke, 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 15 - Fort Valley State, 8 p.m.; Nov. 16 - Morehouse, 4 p.m.; Nov. 19 - Piedmont International, 7 p.m.; Nov. 23 - Bowie State, 4 p.m.; Nov. 25 - Lincoln (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 2 - at Claflin, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 7 - at Elizabeth City State, 4 p.m.; Dec. 12 - at Virginia State, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 14 - at Virginia Union, 4 p.m.; Dec. 21 - St. Aug's, 4 p.m.; Jan. 4 - at Bowie State, 4 p.m.; Jan. 9, Virginia State, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 11 - Virginia Union, 4 p.m.; Jan. 13 - Elizabeth City State, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 20 - Claflin, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 25 - Fayetteville State, 4 p.m.; Jan. 27 - at Shaw, 8 p.m.; Jan. 30 - J.C. Smith, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 1 - at Livingstone, 4 p.m.; Feb. 3 - at Lincoln (Pa.), 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 8 - at Saint Aug's, 4 p.m.; Feb. 10 - Shaw, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 15 - at Fayetteville State, 4 p.m.; Feb. 19 - at J.C. Smith, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 22 - Livingstone, 4 p.m.; Feb. 24-29 - CIAA Tournament in Charlotte.
