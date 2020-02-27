It’s go time for Winston-Salem State.
The Rams will play their first CIAA Tournament game tonight around 9:30 and the opponent will be familiar. Livingstone beat Bowie State on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals, and the two Southern Division rivals will meet once again.
Last Saturday the Rams and Blue Bears went at it hard at the Gaines Center, with the Rams coming away with an overtime win. It was one of the best games of the season, and tonight’s game should be just as good.
If the Rams can get past the Blue Bears for the third time this season, they will play Friday night in another 9:30 game in a semifinal.
WSSU’s resurgence this season has certainly created more buzz in Charlotte this week. In the previous four seasons. the Rams have lost their first tournament game. They are hoping to make a run this week.
That run will hopefully begin tonight against Livingstone.
The WSSU women will also play today at 1 p.m. against Lincoln (Pa.). Coach L’Tona Lamonte and the Rams won on Tuesday in the first round.
There’s no question that the late Big House Gaines influenced many people in his life, and one of them was Gil McGregor, who played for Wake Forest in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. McGregor went on to become a radio and TV commentator for the Charlotte Hornets, but Gaines gave McGregor his start.
McGregor worked for the WSSU radio broadcasts in the 1981-82 season thanks to Gaines giving him the job. It was a big boost to McGregor’s career as he moved into the business a few years later.
