Winston-Salem State’s men’s team is picking up momentum at the right time.
Fresh off a big win over Claflin, the Rams will play at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Fayetteville State.
The Rams are getting into their Southern Division schedule in the CIAA, and the games are more important as they chase the division title. Yes, that’s right, they are chasing a division title and are very much in the hunt in Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s second season on the bench.
One reason for the Rams’ good play of late has been Mason Harrell, a 6-8 senior center who is playing his best basketball. Because the Rams are undersized with sometimes four guards on the floor, Harrell is their only rim protector. And he’s making the most of it.
Last season Harrell suffered a late season injury while diving for a loose ball headed out of bounds near the Rams’ bench. He’s back at 100 percent after the injury and is a big reason why the Rams are in first place.
Two of WSSU’s top student-athletes have a chance to win an award for their play on the court and their character off the court. Taylor Daniels of the women’s team and Julius Barnes of the men’s teams were nominated for CIAA Senior Class Awards that can be voted on by the fans.
Both L’Tona Lamonte, the coach of the women’s team, and Hill have made sure to use social media so fans are aware that they can vote for Daniels and Barnes.
