Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team, coming off a 12-15 record, has been picked to finish fourth in the seven-team CIAA’s Southern Division.
The Rams, who have three starters returning, were also picked eighth overall in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The WSSU women, who were 15-13 last season, were picked third in the Southern Division preseason poll and seventh in the overall women’s preseason poll.
Two WSSU players, senior Robert Colon for the men’s team, and sophomore Amaya Tucker, a former star at Reagan, were each selected on the all-preseason coaches’ team.
Cleo Hill Jr., who is in his second season as the men’s coach, has an influx of new talent led by four Division I transfers.
Colon, a senior who has scored more than 1,000 career points, is a three-year starter and will be counted on heavily once again. Among the newcomers is point guard Jon Hicklin, a 6-foot-4 point guard from James Madison, and Jaylen Alston, a wing from Gardner-Webb who is a former star at Eastern Guilford.
The Rams were 12-15 overall in Hill’s first season.
L’Tona Lamonte, who is entering her fourth season, will rely on Tucker to be the team’s top scorer after a sensational freshman season. Tucker, a shooting guard, averaged 16 points a game and shot 45 percent from the field.
Lamonte said the seventh-place finish in the preseason poll is the highest the Rams have been since she arrived.
“I thought we’d be picked about 10th but I think that shows the respect the other coaches have for Amaya and for the transfers we brought in,” said Lamonte, who has been out while recovering from surgery.
Lamonte is expected back to the team later this month and said she should be on the bench for their Nov. 3 opener, an exhibition against N.C. Central that will be played in Roanoke, Va.
Among the transfers that Lamonte is counting on is Brandi Segars, a 6-foot graduate transfer from University of Loyola of Chicago. Segars, who is working on her masters degree in business administration, has added so much already to team chemistry.
“Just her experience and what she brings to our team has been great,” Lamonte said. “We really went after some players who can help us in the post and Brandi will definitely do that.”
For the first time since arriving at WSSU Lamonte did not sign any incoming freshmen from high school.
“I really changed up our recruiting and went after transfers who could help us right away,” Lamonte said.
In her absence from the team, assistants Dexter Jenkins and Sharee Boyd have been working the team out in conditioning and individual workouts. They will also be running the team once practice begins on Oct. 15.
“My doctors say if all goes well I’ll be back around Oct. 21 or so,” Lamonte said. “I have complete faith in Coach Dex and Coach Boyd so I know our team has been in good hands.”
