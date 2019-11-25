John Dell newsletter

It was quite a performance for the Winston-Salem State men’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams rolled to an easy win over Bowie State, the team that was picked to win the CIAA championship.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. was hoping the team’s quickness would be an asset, and it certainly was.

I’m pretty sure the Rams won’t shoot 66% from the field again this season, but you never know. What struck me as odd was how easy they made it look against a bigger team.

The Rams will be looking to improve to 2-0 in the CIAA tonight at the Gaines Center against Lincoln (Pa.).

What made the victory over Bowie State so impressive was the absence of Justice Kithcart, a transfer point guard from Old Dominion. He missed his second straight game because of a knee injury, but Hill said that Kithcart should be back at some point.

There’s plenty to look forward to this season for the Rams.

Looking for news on Winston-Salem State athletics? Subscribe to the Journal’s exclusive newsletter that caters to Rams fans.

jdell@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments