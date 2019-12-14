The road continued to be unkind for Winston-Salem State on Saturday afternoon.
The Rams lost 63-59 to Virginia Union at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va. It was the Rams third straight road loss in the CIAA.
The Panthers improved to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in the CIAA. The Rams fell to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Terrell Leach, a fifth-year senior guard and a former WSSU player, led the way for the Panthers with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds. He was just 4 of 16 from the field as the Panthers 37 percent from the field.
Despite shooting 30 percent from the field, the Rams hung around and kept it close at the end.
With 47 seconds left Jon Hicklin’s layup for the Rams cut the deficit to 58-56, but a little later on an in-bounds play Leach scored and was fouled. His free throw was good and that gave the Panthers a 61-56 lead with 20 seconds to go.
Charles Tart and Tyriek Railey each added 10 points for the Panthers.
Robert Colon led the way for the Rams with 16 points but Colon was just 4 of 11 from the field. Jaylen Alston added 15 points with Dontae Caldwell and Hicklin each added eight points.
The Rams also struggled from the free-throw line going 20 of 32 for a season-low 62 percent. The Panthers were 16 of 18 from the free-throw line.
With 11 minutes to go, Jaylin Parker, a 5-foot-5 freshman for the Rams, came in for the first time and sparked them with two nice passes that lead to baskets to cut the Panthers’ lead to 48-42. Coach Jay Butler of the Panthers called timeout to settle down his team.
Guard Julius Barnes of WSSU, a senior, did not play for the second straight game. He also missed the game against Virginia State on Thursday night.
In the women’s game, Virginia Union, the two-time defending CIAA champions, won 51-36 behind Peyton Evans 14 points.
Shameka McNeill added 12 points for the Panthers, who improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the CIAA. Also helping the Panthers’ cause was Dy’Manee Royals with seven points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Brandi Segars led the Rams with nine points and six rebounds and Tearra Johnson also had nine points as the Rams fell to 5-6 overall and 2-4 in the CIAA.
The Rams were outscored 18-6 in the second quarter and never recovered in the second half. The Rams were just 13 of 60 from the field for 22 percent and were a dismal 2 of 16 on 3-point attempts.
Both of the WSSU teams will be back in action on Saturday with a home game against St. Augustine’s at the Gaines Center. The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.
