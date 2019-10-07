It’s starting to get dangerously close to a lost season at Winston-Salem State.
That much was evident in the aftermath of another loss on Saturday. Quarterback Dominique Graves had two costly interceptions in the end zone, the biggest one with 2:18 left in the game and the Rams trailing by three.
The Rams are 0-2 in the CIAA, and Fayetteville State is 2-0 in the Southern Division. If the Rams win their next four games but if the Broncos also win their next four, then the Broncos will be Southern Division champions before the Rams and Broncos play in the final regular-season game.
Meanwhile, the Rams will have their hands full on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium against Johnson C. Smith and Coach Kermit Blount, a former WSSU player and head coach.
The Rams had a tough task in facing the Bulldogs last week. In five games, they have led at halftime, but they've won just one of those games.
One of the coolest things I’ve seen in a long time happened before Saturday’s game with Bowie State when Bill Hayes spoke to the team. Hayes, a legendary coach and athletics director, gave a heartfelt speech to the Rams.
Unfortunately, the Rams couldn’t pull out the victory or I’m sure Coach Robert Massey would have Hayes speak before every game for the rest of the season.
On a final, somber note, WSSU lost a former coach and longtime supporter of athletics when William Peay died on Sept. 25.
Peay's son, also named William, played basketball for WSSU after an outstanding career at Reagan. I got to know the entire Peay family when William played basketball for the Rams and they were — and still are — big supporters of the university.
