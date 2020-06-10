Winston-Salem State has landed a much-needed post player to add an exclamation point to an already outstanding men’s basketball recruiting class.
Cyrille Diop, a 6-foot-8 center from France who is a graduate of Lee Academy in Maine, has decided to accept an offer from Coach Cleo Hill Jr. Diop, who came to the United States about two years ago, will be a 21-year-old freshman when he arrives this fall.
“I really liked the program and how they play basketball and of all the schools I was looking at they had my major in sports management,” Diop said by phone. “And they have a winning program so I want to be a part of that.”
Diop’s AAU coach, Richard “Doc” Kennedy, was also an assistant coach at Lee Academy and has helped Diop navigate the college recruiting process. Kennedy said there were several high-level junior colleges recruiting him and Lincoln (Pa.) also offered Diop a scholarship.
“Since he’s from France he doesn’t know a lot about the history and tradition of Winston-Salem State and the CIAA,” Kennedy said. “But he will learn all about that and the HBCU experience so I think he’s going to do really well. The good thing is he’s an experienced freshmen and that will help them.”
Diop signed the national letter of intent and he becomes the fourth player in this year's recruiting class. Diop said he will head back to France for the summer but will return to WSSU in August.
Diop, who weighs 250 pounds, averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks a game last season for Lee, which had a 20-10 record.
Diop was ranked No. 12 in the state for his senior class and was ranked No. 141 in the New England area. He was offered a scholarship by Hill on May 19 and accepted that offer last week. WSSU has received Diop's signed letter of intent, according to Hill.
Lee Academy has long been a school that has helped international players reach the college level. Through the years Lee Academy has had players from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece and Japan who have come to the school in hopes of playing college basketball.
After winning the CIAA title on Feb. 29, the Rams’ coaching staff has been busy landing a top-notch class for this fall. They have guards Isaac Parson, who is from Kinston High School, and Samage Teel from Farmville Central. Both were rivals in high school and played against each other but now they’ll be on the same team.
Also included in this fall’s recruiting class is transfer Cam Campbell, a shooting guard from Lincoln (Pa.) who will give the Rams another quality shooter.
Diop would be a big addition after the graduation of Mason Harrell, who played two seasons for the Rams and had 60 career blocked shots to rank eighth in school history. Shamon Jackson, a rising sophomore who is also 6-8, was the only other center on last season’s team. Jackson averaged just 10 minutes a game as a freshman and showed flashes of good play.
