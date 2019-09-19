Maybe a game on the road will free up Winston-Salem State to play with a little more urgency.
That’s not to say the Rams didn’t have that sense of urgency in the loss to Catawba last week at Bowman Gray Stadium. But in this case, playing so far away from home at Tuskegee on Saturday, could be beneficial.
Or not.
There hasn’t been just one glaring problem for the Rams this season, and in fact, it could be argued that they should have been 0-2 last season at this point. Instead, an immaculate reception by Kerrion Moore last year helped the Rams beat UNC Pembroke, which left them 1-1.
The Rams are trying to get out of their 0-2 hole, and it won’t be easy.
It would be a big lift to get a victory just before conference play begins later this month at Virginia Union.
One of the bright spots for the Rams this season has been Chandler Belk, a wide receiver and a Reagan graduate.
While the football team tries to find its groove, the Red Sea of Sound is grabbing headlines by being scheduled for an appearance on ESPN. The award-winning band will be on ESPN on Friday morning as part of Stephen A. Smith’s show “First Take.”
It’s the second time the band will be featured on ESPN. Of course, it helps that Smith is a WSSU alum who is in the school’s Hall of Fame and the CIAA Hall of Fame.
