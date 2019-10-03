Winston-Salem State’s defense has undergone a bit of a change since the season opened four weeks ago.
Ta’Shaun Taylor started out as a linebacker in the 4-2-5 scheme, but has moved into more of his natural position along the defensive line. It’s a minor tweak by Robert Massey, the interim head coach and co-coordinator of the defense, but he expects it to pay off.
Massey and Tremayne Henry, the defensive line coach who is also the co-coordinator, decided before the Tuskegee game to put Taylor on the line and elevate Taymond Reed to the starting lineup to replace Taylor at linebacker.
Reed, a 6-foot, 224-pound junior from Graham, has been solid in his two starts with 11 combined tackles.
“In our defensive meeting that week (before the Tuskegee game) we had talked about Ta’Shaun, and I have the Durham area for recruiting and I had recruited him here,” Massey said. “And I mentioned that he played defensive end in high school. Now, we have stood him up at linebacker and he’s still at a learning curve.”
Taylor, who is 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, played linebacker all of last season for the Rams but is using his quickness to his advantage on the line.
“What we did and what Coach Henry did was in passing situations put him on the line,” Massey said about Taylor. “He’s instinctive at that defensive end position and it worked for us. So we did it again in the Virginia Union game and we like that move.”
Reed, who has been the long snapper in his two previous seasons with the Rams, has been thrust into a bigger role.
“My freshmen year I was behind Pat Green and Jayron Rankin,” Reed said. “So I had to bide my time.”
The Rams will need the defense to play well on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium with a 2 p.m. game against 20th-ranked Bowie State. The Bulldogs come into the game 4-0 and are the defending CIAA champions.
The Bulldogs don’t have a high-flying passing game since quarterback Amir Hall has graduated, but Massey says they are still very good. The Bulldogs are averaging 39 points and 422 yards of total offense so far this season.
“I wasn’t in on the conversation, it just happened,” Reed said about being thrust into the starting lineup.
Reed played linebacker while at Graham High School.
“My old high school coach, Anthony Timmons, did a good job of coaching me up for that position at linebacker,” Reed said about Timmons, who is now the head coach at Knightdale High School. “And Coach Massey and Coach (Marvin) Bohannon have really helped me in my development as well.”
That development will be put to the test in Saturday’s game where the Rams (1-3, 0-1 CIAA) will try to pull off an upset over the Bulldogs.
“It’s the first two games and I felt like I could have done more to help the team out,” Reed said about his production in a win over Tuskegee and a loss last week to Virginia Union. “After I watched film I left some tackles out there and I should have made more of those. I know I can contribute to the team.”
The Rams are allowing 21 points a game and the offense is scoring 18 points a game. In all four of their games the Rams have led at halftime, but have lost three close games.
“It’s an important game and we have to compete and come out and get a win,” Reed said. “We are going to win a close game at some point, and I feel like we can win. We have the manpower to win the rest of our games.”
