It’s the best time of the season in the CIAA.
The rivalries inside the Southern Division have been a staple for a long time in the historically-rich CIAA. One of those rivalry matchups will be Saturday at the Gaines Center when Fayetteville State comes calling for a women’s-men’s doubleheader that will begin at 2 p.m.
The Rams are leading the division and are playing some of their best basketball of the season.
The Broncos have a new coach in Luke D’Alessio, who used to be the head coach of Bowie State. D’Alessio’s Broncos have the best overall record in the CIAA at 16-4, but are just 5-4 in league play.
The best part about these Southern Division matchups is the schools meet again in February in Fayetteville.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s game.
1. Rob Colon hasn’t forced shots lately
There’s little doubt that Colon, a senior guard, is one of the best players in the CIAA but when he plays his best is when he’s not forcing the action. If his teammates stand around waiting for him to do something, that’s usually not a good sign for the Rams. Colon moved into No. 10 on the all-time scoring list at WSSU last week and now he has exactly 1,500 points.
“It’s a big honor to be in the top 10 in school history,” Colon said after last week’s win over Claflin where he had 13 points and made the clinching free throws. “There’s a lot of history when you look at the record book here and see those names.”
2. Home court does matter
The Rams have won two of their last three home games thanks to a very good showing from the WSSU students. There have been weekday night games where students have been turned away at the door at the Gaines Center, which seats about 2,400 on a good day.
Venturing into the Gaines Center as an opponent is not easy, something that the Rams embrace.
“It’s a lot of fun playing in our gym, especially for us when the students show out like that,” said guard Jaylen Alston, who scored 26 points in the win over Clalfin last week despite fouling out. “I know we love playing in Gaines.”
3. Broncos and Rams are similar
Balance across the board has been big key for both squads this season.
The Broncos have three players averaging in double figures with Jalen Seegars, who is from Greensboro and is a former High Point Christian star, leading the way at 16.4 points per game. Darlan Dixon averages 10.6 points per game and Mark Burton averages 10.5 points per game. Seegars and Dixon are newcomers to the program and are making big impacts.
The Rams are also balanced with Colon leading the way at 16.1 points per game. Alston is averaging 12.9 points per game and Jon Hicklin is averaging 8.2 points per game.
4. Rams need to keep momentum
Earlier this season the Rams struggled in the consistency department. They would win a big game, then turn around in the next game and fall flat.
The difference now is that the players have defined roles and Hill and his assistants are leaning on their role players a little more Guys such as Glen Campbell, who is an outstanding shooter, and Jaylin Parker, a 5-foot-5 freshman who has been a spark plug when he comes into games, are needed more during this part of the season.
“We are getting more and more contributions from more guys and that’s a good sign,” Hill said.
Alston said it’s important that the Rams don’t let up, especially at home.
“We have to continue the win streak so we’ll be prepared for Fayetteville State on Saturday,” Alston said about the Rams, who have won two in a row and three of their last four.
5. Justice Kithcart a key for Rams
Much has been made of the Rams’ four Division I transfers (Alston, Hicklin, Dontae Caldwell and Justice Kithcart), but it’s Kithcart who is most likely the biggest key.
Kithcart, who is a transfer from Old Dominion, had a slight knee injury that forced him to miss five games earlier this season. He gave the Rams a spark against Claflin with his ball handling, passing and overall leadership.
“I’m just trying to help us win any way that I can,” he said. “It’s a long season and I know I was hurt earlier and wasn’t helping a lot. I’m just trying to make up for lost time and do what I can.”
