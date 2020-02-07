Winston-Salem State’s momentum is building as it heads into a game on Saturday against St. Augustine’s in Raleigh.
The danger for the Rams is the Falcons always seem to play well when the Rams show up at Emery Gym. It would be a good thing if the Rams can get off to a good start and gain a little more confidence to make sure they don’t slip up.
For the first time since the 2014-15 season the Rams, who are sitting in first place in the CIAA’s Southern Division, have a chance to win the division. It’s a lot easier to get to the CIAA Tournament’s championship game as a No. 1 seed and that’s what the Rams are trying to do.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams says it’s hard to pinpoint what the difference is with this team, but one word he throws around a lot is accountable.
“The guys have really shown to be accountable to the team and to each other,” Hill said about the Rams, who are on a seven-game win streak and are 13-8 overall and 10-2 in the CIAA.
Here are five things to look for in Saturday’s game at St. Aug’s, which begins at 4 p.m. after the women’s game:
1. Where win streak started
The way Hill talks about how his team has come together might have just been because of a discipline measure he took in the Elizabeth City State game at the Gaines Center on Jan. 13. Before that game Hill suspended Jaylen Alston, Xavier Fennell and Melvin Huntley for breaking team rules.
The Rams still nearly won the game but lost 69-68 when Rob Colon’s last-second three-point attempt missed. Hill reinstated Alston and Huntley for the next game and Fennell was later reinstated after a two-game suspension.
The Rams haven’t loss since that suspension was levied.
“I don’t even remember if that’s the case,” Hill said. “I just know that we’ve been playing better defense and the guys have communicated with each other on the defensive end. I’d like to think that has more to do with our winning streak.”
2. Defense leading the way
Much has been made about the Rams’ lack of height in the post, but Mason Harrell, who is the Rams’ biggest player at 6-foot-8 and about 200 pounds, has been a big key to their defense. The Rams head into Saturday’s game leading the CIAA in defense. They are allowing a league-low 66 points a game.
“Our defense has to be there every night,” Harrell said earlier this season. “If we can keep that discipline up then I don’t think there’s a team in the league that can beat us.”
What is helping that defense is the patient they are showing on offense. The Rams are working the shot clock down on just about every possession, especially when teams play zone.
3. Kithcart still out of action
Also missing from that game where Hill suspended three players was guard Justice Kithcart, the junior transfer from Old Dominion. Kithcart was out with a sickness but he did play in the next three games before getting sick again, according to Hill.
Kitchart also battled a knee injury earlier in the season but since he’s missed the last four games he’s played in 10 of the Rams 21 games this season.
Hill said he didn’t know if Kitchart, who is averaging 7.3 points per game, will be available for Saturday’s game.
4. Rob Colon moving up scoring list
There’s no denying Rob Colon, a senior guard, has had plenty of good games in his career at WSSU but what he’s done this season is worth noting. Colon has been a consistent force that has him in the conversation for player of the year in the CIAA.
Heading into Saturday’s game Colon is averaging 17 points a game but is shooting a career-best 42 percent on field-goal attempts. He also has scored 1,599 career points to rank eighth on the school’s all-time list. He needs 46 points to move up to seventh on the list.
“Rob’s been really playing well and what I like is he’s showing leadership,” Hill said.
The luxury for Colon is he doesn’t have to win games by himself, which is probably why he’s being more consistent and more patient.
5. Update on St. Aug’s
The Rams beat St. Aug’s at the Gaines Center 66-59, but that was back on Dec. 21 so a lot has happened to the Falcons since then. They come into Saturday’s game 8-15 overall and just 3-10 in CIAA play.
The Falcons have lost three in a row, but are led by Gary Jefferson, who is averaging 13.6 points per game. Jalen Gaddy is averaging 12.3 points per game and has made 51 3-pointers and is the best outside shooter.
The Rams managed to split with the Falcons last season, but the Rams won 63-57 in Raleigh.
