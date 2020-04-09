Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY AND ON FRIDAY... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP TO 25 TO 30 PERCENT, ACCOMPANIED BY NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 25 TO 35 MPH. LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 20 TO 30 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 20 TO 30 MPH ON FRIDAY WILL LEAD TO ANOTHER DAY OF INCREASED FIRE DANGER, FROM MID MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON. ADVERSE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS POSSIBLE, AND OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.