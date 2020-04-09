Recruiting never stops, even in a pandemic.
While the sporting world has been silent for nearly a month, Winston-Salem State’s basketball coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail.
It’s definitely a good break from what’s going on with the COVID-19 news.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the men’s program landed one player last Friday then two days later landed another one.
Both players, who are guards, will add a tremendous amount of depth to an already good team.
Coach L’Tona Lamonte's women’s team is also on the rise, especially if the three high school players she signed live up to what they did in high school.
Lamonte signed the three key players in November but kept a low profile about it.
Basketball season is a long way away, obviously, but the future sure looks pretty good for both programs.
With the campus closed because of the pandemic, the football program is doing a lot of communicating through technology.
Coach Robert Massey says one of his priorities is to make sure he keeps his players informed. It’s not an easy time for anybody, but Massey says they are getting through it as best that they can.
When I reached out to Carlos Fields earlier this week, I was floored when he told me he’ll be 30 years old later this year. That’s hard to believe because my memories of Fields’ career on the WSSU football field are of a young linebacker who amassed 327 career tackles from 2010 through 2013.
Fields was recognized as one of the top players in Division II the past decade.
Fields and his wife, Taz, who is a former athletics trainer at WSSU, are both doing great. They have a 3-month-old daughter who is keeping them busy.
Fields’ honor is well deserved after helping the Rams go 14-1 in 2012 with their only loss to Valdosta State in the NCAA Division II national championship game.
