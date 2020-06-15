Winston-Salem State’s opening football game with UNC Pembroke on Sept. 5 at Bowman Gray Stadium has been canceled.
UNC Pembroke, which has a schedule alliance with the Mountain East Conference, will not play non-conference football games this season.
The canceled game appears to be the first caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina and leaves WSSU with four home games.
Tevin Goodwin, a WSSU associate athletics director who is in charge of sports information, said UNC Pembroke officials advised WSSU officials on Monday.
Goodwin did not know whether WSSU would try to schedule another opponent. If not, the Rams' season opener would be Sept. 12 at N.C. Central. Tuskegee is scheduled to visit WSSU for homecoming on Sept. 19 in what would be the Rams' first home game. Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU's athletics director, said earlier this month that if Tuskegee does make the trip it will not be considered the homecoming game.
Thomas also hinted earlier this month that the CIAA voted to not eliminate any conference games. The Rams have seven CIAA games scheduled besides meeting Tuskegee and N.C. Central.
“We appreciate Dick Christy, UNC Pembroke athletics director, for staying in constant communication during this decision-making process,” Thomas said in a statement. “Although the Rams and the Braves will not meet on the gridiron this year, we will be actively seeking a date in the future to renew this partnership.”
WSSU's other home games are against Elizabeth City State on Sept. 26, St. Augustine's on Oct. 17 and Livingstone on Oct. 24.
UNC Pembroke's opener will now come against West Virginia Wesleyan on Sept. 12. All 10 of UNC Pembroke's games are against Mountain East Conference opponents.
