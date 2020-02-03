If, in the past three seasons, you had told me that Rob Colon scored just six points in a game, then I would have assumed Winston-Salem State lost the game.
Times have changed in Colon’s senior season because, while he struggled on Saturday afternoon in a win over Livingstone, he didn’t sulk. He played solid defense and even had the game-clinching blocked shot on the final shot of the game.
Coach Cleo Hill Jr. has inserted plenty of working parts around Colon and center Mason Harrell, the two holdover starters from last season. Balance was a key in the win on the road against Livingstone, something that comes in handy in the CIAA.
The Rams will head to Lincoln (Pa.) to play tonight to play in a designated nonconference game. CIAA schools are scheduled for a 22-game season with every team playing each other twice, but then the CIAA moved to a 17-game schedule too late to reschedule games. So the only thing that these two games at Lincoln (Pa.) are doing is costing WSSU money to go there.
The WSSU women also play in a designated nonconference game starting at 5:30 p.m.
Before Saturday’s win on the road, the Rams, sparked by Colon’s hot shooting, beat their biggest rivals in the CIAA in Johnson C. Smith. It was a key game at the Gaines Center, and the home crowd certainly played a factor.
Because the Rams are winning again, the students are having a tough time getting into the Gaines Center. In recent years students could meander down to the Gaines Center from their dorm rooms and easily get into games. But that’s no longer possible because the Gaines Center, which holds 2,700, is too small. There are 5,500 students at WSSU so it’s tough for students to get in.
Small gyms on various campuses are part of the allure of the CIAA, and they create plenty of atmosphere in the heart of the regular season. I’ve been covering the CIAA and WSSU for 23 years, and I put the Gaines Center high on my list of hardest places to play — this season anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.