Winston-Salem State is getting closer to the all-important No. 1 seed in the CIAA Tournament.

The Rams picked up a huge victory on Saturday at Capel Arena in Fayetteville.

The win kept the Rams in front in the CIAA’s Southern Division with Johnson C. Smith right behind.

The Rams and Golden Bulls will play Wednesday night in Charlotte as Brayboy Madness comes to life. The winner just might end up being the division champion.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams is fighting for that division title, but he also doesn’t mind talking about his father’s legendary status at WSSU. I was able to spend some time in his office last week, and we talked all things Cleo Hill Sr.

Hill’s father was one of the Rams’ first superstars but he wasn’t treated well by his white teammates in the early 1960s. One of things that Hill plans to do is put together a documentary on his father. It’s definitely a documentary that needs to be done, and Hill says next year he will make it happen.

