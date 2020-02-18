Brayboy Madness will be in full effect on Wednesday night when first-place Winston-Salem State visits second-place Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte.
Brayboy Gym, one of the coziest in the CIAA, will be packed as the two rivals square off around 7:30 p.m. The women’s game will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Rams, who were picked fourth in the CIAA’s Southern Division, are riding high in first place and have been ultra-consistent on defense this season. Coach Cleo Hill Jr. has preached it all season and the Rams have been listening.
The Rams head into this game 15-9 overall and 12-2 in the CIAA while the Golden Bulls, who are coached by legendary Stephen Joyner Sr., are 17-7 and 11-4 in the CIAA. Joyner, a Winston-Salem native who is already in the CIAA Hall of Fame, has more than 500 career wins.
Here are five things to look for heading into Wednesday night’s game.
1. What’s at stake
The No. 1 seed in the Southern Division gets a day off next week in the middle of the tournament when the CIAA Tournament gets underway in Charlotte. The Rams and Bulls are fighting it out for that No. 1 seed, which will give them a game next Wednesday in the tournament, then a day off, before playing the semifinals next Friday.
The No. 2 seed would play on Thursday and if it continued to win would play three days in a row.
“That’s a big deal to get that day off before the semifinals,” Hill said about trying to get the No. 1 seed. “This is a big rivalry game but there’s a lot at stake so it should be exciting.”
The Rams are trying to win the Southern Division for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
2. Rob Colon doing it all
Its pretty easy to see the transformation of Colon, a four-year starter for the Rams who has climbed to No. 7 on the school’s all-time scoring list. He’s shooting 42 percent from the field, a career-best, and averaging 17.3 points a game. He’s among the contenders for players of the year in the conference, thanks to a better understanding of Hill’s defensive philosophy.
“Rob wants to take on those challenges of guarding a team’s best player so I love his attitude and outlook,” Hill said. “Rob’s been really dialed in for us, and even if he’s had a so-so game he comes back stronger in the next game. I just think that when you look around the league he’s the best player so I think he deserves player of the year.”
Colon was named player of the week again for his performance last week. He's playing his best basketball at the right time of the year.
The Rams have won nine of their last 10 games and are coming off a 53-52 road win against Fayetteville State.
3. Best rivalry game of the season
The Rams had one of their best all-around performances against the Golden Bulls when they visited the Gaines Center on Jan. 30. The Rams rolled to an 83-63 victory as they shot 55 percent. The Golden Bulls, however, have won four of five games since that loss to the Rams. They were also playing without Cayse Minor, a Winston-Salem native and former Mount Tabor standout, who was injured. Minor is back and in his last game, a win over Livingstone, scored 33 points on 11 of 19 shooting.
Minor has scored more than 1,000 points in his career with the Golden Bulls.
Seeing Colon and Minor go up against each other will be fun to watch.
4. Preseason poll a sham
The preseason coaches’ poll in the CIAA was a bit out of whack now that the season has nearly played out.
The Rams were picked fourth in the Southern Division and the Golden Bulls were picked sixth. But when the regular-season ends on Saturday the Rams or Golden Bulls will be the division champions.
In the power poll that also came out in the preseason the Rams were eighth and the Golden Bulls were 11th. Both will have a good shot at winning the tournament next week.
5. J.C. Smith’s Goodloe thriving
Point guard Justice Goodloe of the Golden Bulls, a former star at Winston-Salem Prep, has had a very good sophomore season. Heading into Wednesday’s game Goodloe is averaging 8.8 points a game but more importantly has 97 assists against 47 turnovers.
Goodloe also leads the Bulls in steals with 32 and is averaging 28 minutes a game.
While much of the game will likely center around Colon and Minor, Goodloe’s play could determine the outcome.
