It’s one of the longest stretches of the season coming up for Winston-Salem State starting with Thursday’s home game against Virginia State.
In a span of eight days, the Rams and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. will play four games — with three of them at home and the makeup game at Elizabeth City State.
Hill said after the Christmas break he felt like the Rams were ready to play their best basketball of the season, but it didn’t work out that way with a loss to Bowie State on Saturday.
The Rams (5-6) will take on the Trojans on Thursday, but it won’t count in the CIAA standings.
The CIAA schedule is complicated because of some serious miscommunication.
While the Virginia State game won’t count in the standings, the game on Saturday against Virginia Union at the Gaines Center will count in the CIAA standings.
Instead of a 22 game CIAA schedule, the league will count 16 conference games for the seven Southern Division schools. Among the problems: The Northern Division has just five schools and the Southern Division has seven. So there’s plenty of unbalance in the CIAA.
