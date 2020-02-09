The good news about a tough loss for Winston-Salem State is the quick turnaround and a chance to play another game.
After coming up short on Saturday in a 69-68 loss to St. Augustine’s in Raleigh, the Rams will return to the friendly confines of the Gaines Center on Monday night against Shaw. It’s another crucial CIAA game on the Rams road to a possible CIAA Southern Division title.
The Rams are going for their first Southern Division title since the 2014-15 season and getting that No. 1 seed in the CIAA Tournament is an attainable goal.
“It was bound to happen and I think we just had a little too much attitude going into the game,” Coach Cleo Hill Jr. of the Rams said about the loss on Saturday night. “I just sensed in warm-ups that we didn’t have that fire and I told my assistants so it happened that way. However, I was glad they put up a fight and we nearly came all the way back (from an 18-point deficit).”
Here are five things to look for heading into Monday’s game at the Gaines Center against Shaw. The women play at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game around 7:30 p.m.
1. Having 'familiar energy'
Hill said that the atmosphere around the Gaines Center has been tremendous all season and he is looking forward to what he called “familiar energy.” The Rams have played some of their best basketball in front of their rowdy students, who have embraced this season thanks to an exciting team that has gone 9-4 at home.
The Rams have just two more home games so this one against Shaw is pivotal if they want to win the Southern Division.
“The guys really do seem to rise to the occasion at home, so we’ll need that spark to kind of regroup after Saturday,” Hill said. “I really think the guys will respond.”
2. The return of Kithcart
Hill was pleased that Justice Kithcart was back on the floor for the Rams on Saturday night after missing four games with a stomach virus. He came off the bench to score 12 points and was 4 of 8 shooting.
Hill said seeing him back in the rotation is a good sign moving forward.
“He gives us another shooter and a guy with that experience and I knew he would do pretty well because he had two good practices before Saturday,” Hill said.
Kithcart has played in just 11 games this season because of injuries and illness but the Rams need him over these last four CIAA games.
3. Winning streak works against the Rams
After winning their last seven games it’s human nature for the Rams to think they are invincible. But the Falcons, who are near the bottom of the Southern Division standings, had other ideas on their home court. The Rams have never had much luck playing in Emery Gym and Saturday was another one of those games.
“We had so much success during the streak,” Hill said. “Sometimes you get complacent but in this conference, especially in these Southern Division games, you can’t just show up and expect to win. I’ve been around too long and I’ve seen it.”
4. Update on Shaw
The Rams have already beaten the Bears rather easily in Raleigh. The Bears sit in last place in the Southern Division at 5-18 overall and 2-11 in conference play.
In their first meeting, a 78-61 win, Jaylen Alston of the Rams kept driving to the basket and he produced a game-high 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting. Rob Colon also added 19 points.
Greyson Kelley, one of the best players in the CIAA, leads the Bears in scoring at 20.8 points per game. He’s in the conversation for player of the year in the CIAA but he also plays nearly 39 minutes a game. A shooting guard, Kelley is shooting 49 percent from the field and an incredible 44 percent on 3-point attempts.
5. WSSU women limping home
Coach L’Tona Lamonte of the WSSU women’s team has gone through a season of nothing but injuries. At times this season her three best players have been out with assorted ailments but the most glaring loss has been guard Amaya Tucker, who was lost early this season with an ankle injury.
Tucker, a Reagan graduate, is redshirting this season.
The Rams (10-14, 5-8 CIAA) have lost four in a row and are also looking forward to playing at the Gaines Center again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.