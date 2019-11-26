It should be a great Thanksgiving holiday for Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and his much-improved Winston-Salem State team.
The Rams (4-2, 2-0 CIAA) are rounding into shape nicely, but the next task won’t be as simple. The Rams will play their next four CIAA games on the road.
On Monday night, WSSU rolled past Lincoln (Pa.) in front of its home fans. The Rams' next home game is not until Dec. 21.
Mason Harrell says the Rams must maintain their intensity level on the road, starting with Monday’s game at Claflin in South Carolina.
“Now we have the targets on our back because we’ve had some success,” Harrell said. “We have to keep that same mindset we’ve had over these two games.”
The Rams have shot 66% and 56% in their wins over Bowie State and Lincoln (Pa.), respectively. That outstanding shooting has a lot to do with the defensive effort the Rams have shown.
As a smaller team, WSSU will have to scrap and claw for rebounds in each game, but so far, so good.
Jaylen Alston of the Rams says the team will have a couple of days off for Thanksgiving, but the players can’t afford to be fat and happy next week.
“I think some guys might eat a little more than usual,” Alston joked about the Thanksgiving meal. “But we know there’s work to be done next week on the road.”
Nobody is more cognizant of the WSSU tradition in basketball than Hill, whose late father, Cleo Hill Sr., was one of Big House Gaines’ first stars. Hill Sr. was a first-round draft pick in the NBA, but he was blackballed in his first season with the Atlanta Hawks, and never played in the NBA again after that.
It wasn’t long after Hill Sr. left WSSU that Earl “The Pearl” Monroe showed up on campus and by his senior season in 1966-67 the Rams were one of the best teams in the country. They went on to win the Division II national championship that season, and CBS Sports Network was in town last week.
The documentary is planned for Black History Month in February. That season was memorable in so many ways, and the story of that team and the Gaines' legacy should be told over and over.
