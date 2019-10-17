John Dell newsletter

Winston-Salem State’s victory over Johnson C. Smith last week has set up things nicely for the rest of the season as the Rams try to make a run at the division title.

The Rams will face St. Aug’s on Saturday at 6 p.m. in High Point, and it’s a chance to tap into the Furniture Market crowd that is in town.

The Rams and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, were not available after the post-game brawl with Johnson C. Smith last week. But Massey did talk about the disappointment of the brawl and how it overshadowed the win.

Massey joked that fans will likely stay until the end of Saturday’s game to make sure both teams behave properly in the post-game handshake line.

Before Massey talked about the brawl, the CIAA and George Knox, the interim athletics director, came out with statements. Knox was point on in calling it an appalling situation.

There has been no word from the CIAA or WSSU about suspensions of any players. The likelihood is the CIAA will not make the suspensions public. So, unless there are starters from the Rams who are held out of Saturday's game, the public won't know.

WSSU’s basketball team is in full practice mode, with the official first day of practice held on Tuesday. Coach Cleo Hill Jr. is optimistic about his second season, and he should be.

I watched most of the entire practice and I couldn’t help but notice the Rams have a lot of good shooters. That can only help in the guard-heavy CIAA.

